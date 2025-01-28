Jim Acosta Says Tuesday's CNN Show Was His Last

CNN anchor Jim Acosta announced at the end of his 10am show Tuesday that it would be his last at the network. "I've decided to move on," he said, thanking the network and its viewers. Acosta was set to lose his morning slot as part of a wider reshuffle at CNN and sources tell Variety that Acosta rejected a proposed move to the midnight to 2am Eastern slot. The move was described as a chance to deliver breaking news to viewers on the West Coast. but according to the New York Times ' sources, the veteran correspondent was "wary that he was being shuffled to the graveyard shift as part of a plan to sideline journalists who have been critical of President Trump."

Acosta often clashed with administration officials during Trump's first term, but he said that the highlight of his time at CNN came during Barack Obama's second term, when he questioned Raul Castro about political prisoners during the president's visit to Cuba, Deadline reports. "I took home this lesson—it is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant," Acosta said. "I have always believed it's the job of the press to hold power to account," he added. "I've always tried to do that at CNN and plan to go on doing it in the future."

Acosta said he would have more to share about his future plans in the days to come. According to Variety's sources, he might launch his own digital subscription project. In 2018, Acosta's White House press pass was revoked after he clashed with Trump during a news conference. A judge ordered the administration to reinstate his credentials. Trump blasted Acosta in a Truth Social post Tuesday, calling him "one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history" and a "major sleazebag." (More Jim Acosta stories.)