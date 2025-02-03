In New Orleans' Priest Scandal, NFL Team Did Damage Control

When New Orleans church leaders prepared to publish a list of predatory Catholic priests, they turned to a well-oiled public relations machine: the city's NFL franchise. What came next was a crisis-communications blitz orchestrated by the New Orleans Saints' president and other top team officials, according to hundreds of internal emails obtained by the AP. The emails show team executives played a more extensive role than previously known in a public relations campaign to mitigate fallout from the clergy sexual abuse crisis. And they shed new light on a behind-the-scenes effort driven by the team's devoutly Catholic owner, Gayle Benson, a close friend of the city's embattled archbishop. Some takeaways:

"This is disgusting," said state Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans. "As a New Orleans resident, taxpayer, and Catholic, it doesn't make any sense to me why the Saints would go to these lengths to protect grown men who raped children." Kevin Bourgeois, a survivor of sexual abuse by a priest, said he "felt betrayed by" the Saints.