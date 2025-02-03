FDA Raises Broccoli Recall to Most Serious Level

First, Lay's chips. Then chocolate. Now, a decidedly more healthy snack is being recalled over safety concerns—broccoli sold at Walmart in 20 states, reports USA Today.
- Product: The recall affects 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets, made by Braga Fresh of Soledad, California.
- Threat: The broccoli might be contaminated with potentially deadly Listeria monocytogenes. Authorities discovered the problem during a random testing of a bag sold in Texas. No illnesses have been reported.
- Specifics: The product has a best-used-by-date of Dec. 10, 2024; the UPC listed on the back of the bag is 6 81131 32884 5; and the lot code listed on the front of the bag is BFFG327A6. (Because the sell-by date has passed, the bags are no longer being sold in stores.) See the FDA alert.