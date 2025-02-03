FDA Raises Broccoli Recall to Most Serious Level

First, Lay's chips. Then chocolate. Now, a decidedly more healthy snack is being recalled over safety concerns—broccoli sold at Walmart in 20 states, reports USA Today.

  • Product: The recall affects 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets, made by Braga Fresh of Soledad, California.
  • Threat: The broccoli might be contaminated with potentially deadly Listeria monocytogenes. Authorities discovered the problem during a random testing of a bag sold in Texas. No illnesses have been reported.
  • Specifics: The product has a best-used-by-date of Dec. 10, 2024; the UPC listed on the back of the bag is 6 81131 32884 5; and the lot code listed on the front of the bag is BFFG327A6. (Because the sell-by date has passed, the bags are no longer being sold in stores.) See the FDA alert.

  • Higher concern: An initial recall on Dec. 31 has been upgraded by the FDA to a Class I recall, the highest level because of the potential for death. (Both the Lay's and the chocolate recalls also are Class I.)
  • The states: The Walmart locations with the potentially affected bags are in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, per Fox Business.
