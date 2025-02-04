Man Gets 475 Years for Dogfighting, Animal Abuse

Officials: Vincent Burrell had 100+ malnourished dogs at Georgia home
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 4, 2025 8:59 AM CST
Man Hit With 475-Year Prison Term for Dogfighting, Abuse
Vincent Lemark Burrell.   (Paulding County Sheriff's Office, via People)

A Georgia man has been handed what prosecutors say is the longest prison sentence ever doled out for dogfighting. NBC News reports that 57-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell was sentenced last week to 475 years behind bars after being convicted by a jury of dogfighting and animal cruelty, spurred by a gruesome discovery at his home in the city of Dallas more than two years ago.

  • The incident: In November 2022, Paulding County law enforcement descended upon Burrell's residence with a warrant after an Amazon delivery driver reported seeing multiple dogs restrained there. According to the Paulding County Office of the District Attorney, authorities found close to 110 dogs "tied to fence posts using heavy chains, a treadmill for dogs, 'documents linking Burrell's dogs to other known dogfighters,' and contracts for some of the dogs," per Atlanta News First. A "break stick," used to pry open the jaws of fighting dogs, was also found. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says some of the dogs were being held in a basement contaminated with urine and feces.

  • The dogs: Many "were basically left in the elements with little to no shelter for days on end," Paulding County deputies said. "Furthermore, these dogs were not being seen on a regular basis or vaccinated by a veterinarian." Some of the canines were said to be abused and emaciated, with teeth removed and scars from fighting, according to a veterinarian's assessment. They were also "chained close to each other but just out of reach, a tactic that serves to build dog aggression," the DA's office said in a release, per People.
  • Aftermath: Burrell was arrested on Nov. 8, the day of the search, and the dogs, said to be pit bulls or pit bull mixes, were taken in by the Friends of the Forlorn Animal Rescue nonprofit, per WXIA. Burrell was convicted of 93 counts of dogfighting and 10 counts of animal cruelty. "The dark and sinister world of dogfighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said, per Atlanta News First.
