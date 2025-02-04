Man Gets 475 Years for Dogfighting, Animal Abuse

A Georgia man has been handed what prosecutors say is the longest prison sentence ever doled out for dogfighting. NBC News reports that 57-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell was sentenced last week to 475 years behind bars after being convicted by a jury of dogfighting and animal cruelty, spurred by a gruesome discovery at his home in the city of Dallas more than two years ago.

The incident: In November 2022, Paulding County law enforcement descended upon Burrell's residence with a warrant after an Amazon delivery driver reported seeing multiple dogs restrained there. According to the Paulding County Office of the District Attorney, authorities found close to 110 dogs "tied to fence posts using heavy chains, a treadmill for dogs, 'documents linking Burrell's dogs to other known dogfighters,' and contracts for some of the dogs," per Atlanta News First. A "break stick," used to pry open the jaws of fighting dogs, was also found. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says some of the dogs were being held in a basement contaminated with urine and feces.