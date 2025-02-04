Education Dept.'s Dismantling 'From Within' Is About to Begin

WWE founder Linda McMahon has yet to be confirmed as the new head of the Department of Education, but it's not yet clear what will be left of the department for her to lead. Sources say that President Trump is set to sign an executive order this month that will detail a two-pronged strategy for eventually getting rid of the federal agency, "using its existing administrative authority," per Politico.

This dismantling "from within" already seems to have started: The Washington Post notes that "scores" of staffers have been placed on leave and others have been pressured to quit. The Trump administration's so-called "Department of Government Efficiency," or DOGE, headed up by Elon Musk, is also reportedly trying to access Education Department records to see what, and/or who, can be cut.