Doctor Who Ruled Stabbed Woman Killed Herself Flips

The pathologist who determined Ellen Greenberg, a first-grade teacher stabbed 20 times in her Philadelphia apartment in 2011, had died by suicide has changed his mind—again. Dr. Marlon Osbourne, who initially ruled the death a homicide before switching to suicide, signed a document Friday indicating he no longer believes Greenberg killed herself, CNN reports. The letter came days before Greenberg's parents, who sued the Philadelphia medical examiner's office, released Osbourne from one lawsuit and reached settlements with various city officials in another. Philadelphia city spokesperson Ava Schwemler said city officials did not admit liability. However, the Greenbergs will receive an undisclosed payout and the medical examiner's office will re-examine Greenberg's manner of death.

"We're very excited," Greenberg's mother, Sandee, tells CNN. "This is what they've been fighting for," adds attorney Will Trask. Greenberg's parents have long challenged the finding that their 27-year-old daughter stabbed herself 20 times, including 10 times in the back of the neck, per NBC Philadelphia. Her fiancé Sam Goldberg claimed to have arrived home on January 26, 2011, to find their apartment door locked from the inside with a swing bar latch. He said he broke down the door and found Greenberg covered in blood on the kitchen floor with a knife sticking out of her chest. Osbourne performed an autopsy the next day, writing Greenberg was "stabbed by another person." But police investigators were convinced Greenberg had killed herself while alone.

Osbourne later amended the death certificate to "suicide," noting that apart from the front door, there was "no other way of getting in there." But the security guard went on to deny initial reports indicating he was with Goldberg when the fiancé broke down the door. And the building's former property manager noted the swing bar latch could lock if you shut the door hard enough. Greenberg's parents also cited experts who believed Greenberg's body showed evidence of repeated beatings and being moved. Osbourne referenced this "additional information" in Friday's update, writing, "it is my professional opinion Ellen's manner of death should be designated as something other than suicide." The Greenbergs' attorneys say the new review will be done expeditiously, per NBC.