Trump: Trans Athletes Won't Be Allowed at LA Olympics

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday intended to prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports. The order, titled " Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports ," gives federal agencies, including the Justice and Education departments, wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration's view, which interprets "sex" as the gender someone was assigned at birth, the AP reports. "With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over," Trump said at a signing ceremony.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the order "upholds the promise of Title IX" and will require "immediate action, including enforcement actions, against schools and athletic associations" that deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms. The timing of the order coincided with National Girls and Women in Sports Day and is the latest in a string of executive actions from Trump aimed at transgender people. The order authorizes the Education Department to penalize schools that allow transgender athletes to compete. Any school found in violation could be ineligible for federal funding.

At the signing ceremony, Trump said he would bar transgender athletes from competing in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, repeating false claims that two boxers who competed in Paris, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, are transgender, the Hill reports. "We're just not going to let it happen," Trump said. According to a White House fact sheet, the Department of Homeland Security will "review visa policies to address males falsely asserting they are females when entering the United States to compete in women's sports." (More transgender stories.)