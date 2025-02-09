States Where $1M in Savings Won't Last Long for Retirees

Is having $1 million in savings enough to retire? A lot depends on where you live, according to an analysis by GoBankingRates. By its reckoning, a stash of that size wouldn't last very long in Hawaii, for example, but it would go a long way in West Virginia. The best and worst states from the study—which assumes people also will have Social Security payments:

The best



West Virginia: 88.70 years (the estimate for how long $1 million plus Social Security would last) Mississippi: 87.16 years Arkansas: 76.93 years Louisiana: 76.54 years Oklahoma: 71.18 years Kentucky: 69.17 years Alabama: 67.23 years Iowa: 65.97 years Kansas: 65.29 years Ohio: 62.12 years