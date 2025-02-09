States Where $1M in Savings Won't Last Long for Retirees

Is having $1 million in savings enough to retire? A lot depends on where you live, according to an analysis by GoBankingRates. By its reckoning, a stash of that size wouldn't last very long in Hawaii, for example, but it would go a long way in West Virginia. The best and worst states from the study—which assumes people also will have Social Security payments:
The best
- West Virginia: 88.70 years (the estimate for how long $1 million plus Social Security would last)
- Mississippi: 87.16 years
- Arkansas: 76.93 years
- Louisiana: 76.54 years
- Oklahoma: 71.18 years
- Kentucky: 69.17 years
- Alabama: 67.23 years
- Iowa: 65.97 years
- Kansas: 65.29 years
- Ohio: 62.12 years