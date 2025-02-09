Secret Service Books Ad at Super Bowl

Not only will at least some fans at the Superdome see the Secret Service in action on Sunday—when President Trump is scheduled to attend the Super Bowl—they'll see a pitch to join the force. The agency has booked a recruitment commercial to be shown on the stadium's Jumbotron during the pregame show, CNN reports. The slot has been donated, but the Secret Service spent $2 million to produce the spot, which was put together by Michael Bay, the Hollywood director of Pearl Harbor and the Transformers series.
"I came up with the concept for the PSA that America was founded on the idea of freedom," Bay told CNN, adding, "This was a spot to honor the true silent heroes who protect the leaders of our democracy." The Secret Service will have the rights to the ad for five years, allowing it to be repeated on social media. The agency has hiring and retention issues: Almost 1 in 5 staff members left in 2022 and 2023. (More Secret Service stories.)