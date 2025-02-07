Musk's Teen DOGE Lieutenant Has Some Iffy Security Issues

Wired has previously reported on the small army of young engineers helping Elon Musk in his mission to slash federal spending. The outlet continues the theme with a new story focusing on a 19-year-old member of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, Edward Coristine. The piece notes that Coristine is privy to sensitive government data in his DOGE role, but it questions whether he would pass a standard security clearance. Some details:

Coristine founded the company Tesla.Sexy LLC in 2021, and it controls at least two Russian-registered domains. "Foreign connections, whether it's foreign contacts with friends or domain names registered in foreign countries, would be flagged by any agency during the security investigation process," says former US Army intelligence officer Joseph Shelzi.