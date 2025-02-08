EU's Far Right Cheers Trump

The leaders of Europe's far-right parties met in Madrid on Saturday to celebrate President Trump's return to office and their accompanying political ascendancy. "Yesterday we were heretics, today we're mainstream," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told about 2,000 supporters at the event labeled "Make Europe Great Again," Reuters reports. Others attending included French National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, and Geert Wilders of the Netherlands' PVV party. They're part of Patriots for Europe, the third-largest voting bloc in the European Parliament. It was the group's first official summit.

The most popular theme at the two-day gathering was illegal immigration, which every speaker attacked despite the fact that data collected by the bloc's border control agency shows that irregular border crossings into the European Union dropped sharply last year, per the AP. Many of the speakers urged a new "Reconquista," which refers to Christian kingdoms' Medieval reconquest of Muslim-controlled parts of the Iberian Peninsula. There was support expressed for the far-right Alternative for Germany party to prevail in the general election later this month.

The speakers played down the impact of Trump's threatened tariffs, calling the EU's taxes and regulations a bigger danger. "The great tariff is the Green Deal and the confiscatory taxes of Brussels and socialist governments across Europe," said Santiago Abascal, president of Spain's Vox party, per the AP. Le Pen said the Patriots for Europe leaders look forward to working with the likeminded US president. "We are the only ones that can talk with the new Trump administration," she said.