US / plane crash What We Know About the Alaska Plane Crash All 10 bodies recovered on sea ice near Nome as investigation continues Copied This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, shows a small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska on a flight that was bound for the hub community of Nome. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP) Authorities are working to recover the wreckage of a plane crash in western Alaska that killed 10 people while investigators are trying to determine what caused the small commuter aircraft to go down in the icy Bering Sea. Crews on Saturday succeeded in recovering the remains of those killed in the crash from a drifting ice floe before the anticipated onset of high winds and snow, per the AP. The single-engine turboprop plane was traveling from Unalakleet to the hub community of Nome when it disappeared Thursday afternoon. The Bering Air plane was found the next day after an extensive search. Nine passengers and the pilot were killed. Key facts: Near Nome: Officials said contact with the Cessna Caravan was lost less than an hour after it left Unalakleet on Thursday. Authorities said the flight was a regularly scheduled commuter trip, and the aircraft went missing about 30 miles southeast of Nome. Fast drift: Officials say a Black Hawk helicopter will be used to move the aircraft, now that bodies have been removed. The wreckage was located atop sea ice that is drifting about 5 miles per day, complicating efforts. The community: Unalakleet is a community of about 690 people about 150 miles southeast of Nome and 395 miles northwest of Anchorage. The village is on the Iditarod trail, route of the world's most famous sled dog race. Nome is just south of the Arctic Circle and is known as the ending point of the 1,000-mile Iditarod. No signals: Radar data provided by the US Civil Air Patrol indicated the plane rapidly lost elevation and speed, but it is not clear why that happened. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble said he was unaware of any distress signals from the aircraft. If a plane is exposed to seawater, an emergency locating transmitter sends a signal to a satellite, which then relays that message to the Coast Guard. No such messages were received. Victims: The crash victims ranged in age from 34 (pilot Chad Antill of Nome) to 58 (Nome resident Donnell Erickson). Also among those killed were Rhone Baumgartner and Kameron Hartvigson of Anchorage, ages 46 and 41. They had traveled to Unalakleet to service a heat-recovery system vital to the community's water plant. The Anchorage Daily News has more details on the victims.