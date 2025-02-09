Irish Boxer, 28, Dies After Brain Injury in Fight

A 28-year-old Irish boxer has died a week after sustaining a brain injury during a bout, reports the Guardian . John Cooney had been in the ICU for days after being felled in the ninth round of a fight in Belfast against Nathan Howells of Wales. He had undergone surgery for an intercranial hemorrhage but never recovered, per People . Cooney went into the fight as the reigning Celtic super-featherweight champ, a title he had claimed in November 2023, reports Sky Sports . A hand injury had kept him out of the ring until last week's fight.

"It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life, John Cooney has sadly passed away," said promoter MHD Promotions in a joint statement with Cooney's parents and fiancee. "He was a much loved son, brother, and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was." Howells—the other boxer—also posted about Cooney: "I genuinely never wanted for any of this to happen," he wrote on Feb. 3. "Just went out there to box." (More boxing stories.)