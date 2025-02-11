Nancy Mace Takes to House Floor With 'Stunning' Accusations

Nancy Mace promised to go "scorched earth" as she began her nearly hourlong remarks on the House floor Monday, per C-SPAN. What followed was a speech the Hill calls "stunning," and also "highly unusual." The congresswoman from South Carolina accused her ex-fiance and three of his male business associates of sexually assaulting her and other women, claiming she herself may have been "purposefully incapacitated" on a night when she blacked out and was raped. Details:

Voyeurism: Mace alleged the men took thousands of photos and videos of their victims, which she says included underage girls, without their consent. She says hidden cameras were used in some cases, the Post & Courier reports.