Nancy Mace Takes to House Floor With 'Stunning' Accusations She alleges ex-fiance and associates sexually assaulted her, others By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Feb 11, 2025 2:30 AM CST Copied FILE - Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC., speaks during the Republican National Convention July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Nancy Mace promised to go "scorched earth" as she began her nearly hourlong remarks on the House floor Monday, per C-SPAN. What followed was a speech the Hill calls "stunning," and also "highly unusual." The congresswoman from South Carolina accused her ex-fiance and three of his male business associates of sexually assaulting her and other women, claiming she herself may have been "purposefully incapacitated" on a night when she blacked out and was raped. Details: Voyeurism: Mace alleged the men took thousands of photos and videos of their victims, which she says included underage girls, without their consent. She says hidden cameras were used in some cases, the Post & Courier reports. Props: Mace had a posterboard with her displaying the men's pictures and names, and she also brought along one of the cameras she says was hidden at a property owned by one of the alleged perpetrators. Other props she used included a glass to show the size of the two drinks she had before passing out on the night she says she was raped, stickers reading "survivor" that she handed out to those in attendance, and handcuffs, which she said she brought along in case "anyone would like to arrest me for standing up for women." Graphic: She went into what the Hill calls "graphic detail," but did not present the evidence she says she has, and her accusations have not been independently verified. Investigation: However, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division did confirm that an investigation into Mace's former fiance, involving similar allegations, was opened in 2023 after US Capitol Police contacted the division, and that the case is still active, Live 5 News reports. Denials: No criminal charges have been filed in the case at this time, and the men named "vehemently" denied Mace's claims in statements to NBC News. Criticism: Mace spent quite a bit of time decrying South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson for what she claimed was an inadequate investigation into the allegations; Wilson's office quickly issued a statement saying it has never received any reports regarding the case and that Mace "either does not understand or is purposefully mischaracterizing the role of the Attorney General." Zooming out: Mace and Wilson, also a Republican, are both considering gubernatorial runs in South Carolina in 2026. The State calls Mace's speech "an indication of how bitter the 2026 race for the GOP nomination for governor will be." The scene: The chamber was being described by news outlets as largely empty during Mace's speech, which came during the time allotted for "general speeches," when lawmakers are allowed to orate on any topic as long as they are not impugning other lawmakers. A few of Mace's colleagues remained in the chamber, and she said her mother and survivors of sexual assault were in the gallery. Her remarks will be entered into the official congressional record. (More Nancy Mace stories.)