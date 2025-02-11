Japan Customs Official Has Very Unfortunate Night Out

A government worker in Japan is in big trouble after a big night out with colleagues. Officials say the finance ministry worker drank nine glasses of beers over five hours in Yokohama last Thursday—and didn't realize until he got off a train in Sumida, 25 miles away, that he had lost a bag containing sensitive files, the BBC reports. Officials say the man's bag contained documents with the details of 187 people, including suspected drug smugglers and recipients of cannabis seeds.