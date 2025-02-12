Famous 'Fugitive Dog' Finally Found Safe

A scruffy New Orleans rescue dog famed for evading a monthslong effort to recapture him using nets and tranquilizer rifles was finally caught and returned to domestic life Tuesday, the AP reports. Scrim, a 17-pound mutt who has become a Louisiana folk hero, first escaped from his adopted family in April and roamed the city for months until he was cornered and brought back home. Weeks later, in October, he leaped out of a second-story window in a moment recorded on video that got attention online. During his months on the lam, Scrim survived a hurricane and freezing blizzard conditions. A posse of volunteers tracked his movements over 57 square miles using wildlife surveillance cameras and a crowdsourced map of sightings.

The renowned fugitive was ultimately captured in a cat trap, said Michelle Cheramie, the owner of animal rescue nonprofit Zeus' Rescues who led the mission to find Scrim. The elated Cheramie held Scrim in her arms on Tuesday after giving him a much-needed bath. The pooch appeared calm, and a vet found him in good shape. During his first time on the run last year, Scrim suffered lacerations and was found embedded with what appeared to be small bullets.

Volunteers who spent nights searching the city for Scrim trickled in to Cheramie's house for the chance to hold and pet the dog. They swapped stories about the long-fruitless hunt as Scrim relaxed beneath blankets on a couch. Cheramie is taking no more chances. She's carefully locked the doors and windows in her house as she waits to bring Scrim to his long-term residence with a family she declined to name. Scrim has been outfitted with a new GPS collar and an AirTag tracking device in case he escapes again.