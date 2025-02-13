Saudis Promise a Dry World Cup

When Saudi Arabia hosts soccer's 2034 World Cup, an official says, there will be "no alcohol at all." Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, the kingdom's ambassador to the UK, said alcohol will not be sold anywhere during the men's tournament, not even at hotels. "Rather like our weather, it's a dry country," he said, the BBC reports. The ambassador asked that visitors respect Saudi Arabia's culture, per ESPN. "Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol," he said.
There has been opposition to holding the tournament in Saudi Arabia, especially from human rights groups, since the announcement. FIFA member associations had been offered a single voting option. Drinking was an issue during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; the decision to allow alcohol sales in stadiums was reversed two days before play began. Sales were allowed in hotel bars and designated fan zones. And although same-sex relations are against the law in Saudi Arabia, the prince asid, "We will welcome everyone in Saudi."