Saudis Promise a Dry World Cup

When Saudi Arabia hosts soccer's 2034 World Cup, an official says, there will be "no alcohol at all." Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, the kingdom's ambassador to the UK, said alcohol will not be sold anywhere during the men's tournament, not even at hotels. "Rather like our weather, it's a dry country," he said, the BBC reports. The ambassador asked that visitors respect Saudi Arabia's culture, per ESPN. "Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol," he said.