Ukraine Says Russia Hit Chernobyl Shield

Ukraine says the concrete and steel shell protecting a destroyed nuclear reactor at Chernobyl was damaged in a Russian drone strike overnight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the strike with a high-explosive warhead caused a fire that has now been extinguished, but radiation levels at the site have not increased, the BBC reports. The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has personnel at the site, said the inner containment shell at Reactor No. 4 was not breached.