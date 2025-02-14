Plane Evacuated After Passenger's 'Stupid Comment'

A passenger in Connecticut learned the hard way on Thursday that an aircraft is no place to be making remarks about bombs. Police say Jarret Tucker was placing his luggage in an overhead compartment on a plane at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport when he said, "I hope that's not a bomb," referring to another passenger's bag, NBC Connecticut reports. Police say he also remarked, "I hope we don't crash, there has been a lot of plane crashes lately." In a statement, New Haven police said, "Based on his statements and the effect they had on other passengers, Tucker was removed from the plane and taken into custody,"