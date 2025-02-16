Marvel Has a Hit Despite Poor Reviews

Captain America: Brave New World infused some blockbuster cash into the North American box office, bringing in $88.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Walt Disney Co. release is by far the biggest opener of 2025, and the company predicts it will hit $100 million domestically and $192.4 globally by the end of the Presidents Day holiday on Monday. It's Marvel's first major release since Deadpool & Wolverine broke records last summer and reenergized the Marvel fanbase after the poor showing for The Marvels, the AP reports.

Brave New World is also a major transition for the Captain America brand—anointing Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Cap, officially taking over from Chris Evans, who played the character for almost a decade. Harrison Ford co-stars as the US president who transforms into the Red Hulk. Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah, came into the weekend facing poor reviews. The film is sitting at 51% "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for the AP, Mark Kennedy called it "a highly processed, empty calorie, regret-later candy of a movie." Audiences were more generous. The "verified audience score" from Rotten Tomatoes was 80%, and the CinemaScore was a B-. Second place went to Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the franchise, which finally opened in North America this weekend.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Tuesday.