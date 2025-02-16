Sheryl Crow Ditches Tesla, Slams 'President Musk'

Sheryl Crow is done with her Tesla. In a social media post, the singer waves goodbye to the electric vehicle made by Elon Musk's company, reports USA Today. "My parents always said ... you are who you hang out with," Crow wrote. "There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla." Crow added she is donating money from the move to NPR, which she said is "under threat by President Musk."