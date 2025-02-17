Politics / US-Russia relations It's a Busy Day in Global Diplomacy Rubio to have high-level Russian talks, and European leaders will meet separately By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 17, 2025 8:14 AM CST Copied US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) See 1 more photo It's shaping up to be a hectic day in regard to world diplomacy: US, Russia: Top officials from the US and Russia will meet Monday in Saudi Arabia to discuss a range of issues, including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, reports the New York Times. Secretary of State Marco Rubio leads the US delegation, and he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as well as a top aide to Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov, per the BBC. It's the highest-level talks in years between the two nations and could set up a meeting between Putin and President Trump. Zelensky: Notably absent from the US-Russia discussions on the Ukraine war is Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky. On Monday, he told reporters that Ukraine won't accept any peace deal that results from talks in which it is not a participant, reports the Guardian. Zelensky will be in Saudi Arabia as part of a previously arranged trip. In Paris: Leaders of several European Union nations are meeting in Paris Monday in an emergency session called by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports the AP. The leaders are wary of the new US outreach to Russia, particularly in regard to Ukraine. On Monday, Macron will have afternoon talks with the leaders of Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the European Union. More here. Notable move: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would be willing to send troops to act as peacekeepers in Ukraine if and when the war ends, per the BBC. (More US-Russia relations stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error