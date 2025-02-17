NZ's Use of Word 'Go' in Tourism Campaign Riles Locals

Every once in a while, a destination's tourism campaign raises eyebrows or otherwise falls flat—and it's now New Zealand's turn for an ad blitz aimed at neighboring Australia, its biggest tourism market. On the surface, the nearly $300,000 "Everyone must go!" campaign, launched by the Kiwi government on Sunday and set to run on TV and radio into March, is simply an appeal to Aussies to cross the Tasman Sea for a visit. "What this Tourism New Zealand campaign says to our Aussie mates is that we're open for business, there are some great deals on, and we'd love to see you soon," NZ tourism chief Louise Upston says in a release .

But the Guardian notes there's a bit of a double meaning in the word "go" that now has some New Zealanders irked. That's because it could also be taken as a reference to the nation's record emigration numbers as Kiwis move elsewhere; to recent job cuts in the public-service sector; and even to "the need for toilets in some of our high-tourist spots," as noted by a spokesperson for the country's Green Party. "It makes New Zealand sound like we're in a clearance bin at a sale," Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel says, per the Independent. "There's been so many cuts, so people feel like 'Well, what's not on the list of cuts."

Officials hope the ad campaign will bring up tourism numbers, which currently hover at 88% of pre-COVID levels. Tangaere-Manuel also warns that the campaign, which, in addition to vacationers, also targets investors and digital nomads who'd like to work in New Zealand, may be overambitious and not prepared for the influx of newcomers. "If we bring people and our infrastructure can't handle them, they're going to have a poor experience, and then they're going to take that messaging back to ... whichever part of the world they come from," she tells Radio New Zealand. At least one commenter is optimistic that the much-maligned "Everyone must go!" phrase can be repurposed for good use soon. "Worth us tucking away to use at the next election," they noted online, per NBC News. (More New Zealand stories.)