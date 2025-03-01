Safety on Dating Apps: It's 'Going to Get Worse'

Match Group has a problem: The parent of Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, and other dating apps has abusive users it's known about for years but has kept under wraps. That's per the Guardian, which centers on Stephen Matthews, a doctor serving a 158-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting women he met through Hinge and other apps. Some of the assaults took place after he'd already been reported to Match for other attacks—and his isn't the only case. Match has long vowed to clean up its act on the safety front, promising for years to release a transparency report that still hasn't emerged. That's led some to say that Match's efforts are little more than "safety theater," which the company is pushing back on. "We take every report of misconduct seriously, and vigilantly remove and block accounts that have violated our rules regarding this behavior," Match Group says in a statement.