Report: Pope Francis Is Preparing for Death

Pope Francis, hospitalized with a respiratory tract infection, is reportedly worried this might be the end. The 88-year-old Argentine pontiff is in significant pain and has "privately expressed certainty he won't make it this time," according to Politico, which cites two sources close to the situation. The outlet reports the pope has therefore been working to "tie up loose ends," including in extending the term of the dean of the College of Cardinals, 91-year-old Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. When a pope dies, it is the dean who delivers funeral rites, prepares for the papal conclave, and convenes cardinals to discuss the desired qualities of the next pope.