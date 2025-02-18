Report: Pope Francis Is Preparing for Death

Pope Francis, hospitalized with a respiratory tract infection, is reportedly worried this might be the end. The 88-year-old Argentine pontiff is in significant pain and has "privately expressed certainty he won't make it this time," according to Politico, which cites two sources close to the situation. The outlet reports the pope has therefore been working to "tie up loose ends," including in extending the term of the dean of the College of Cardinals, 91-year-old Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. When a pope dies, it is the dean who delivers funeral rites, prepares for the papal conclave, and convenes cardinals to discuss the desired qualities of the next pope.
Francis' directive, extending the terms of the dean and subdean, was announced Feb. 6, mere hours before the Vatican reported Francis was suffering from another bout of bronchitis. Top cardinals had been expected to elect a new dean after Re's five-year term ended Jan. 18 and some media outlets suggested Francis' move was meant to prevent the subdean, Argentine cardinal Leonardo Sandri, from moving up the ladder, per the Pillar. A Politico source claims Francis joked the Re would be "kinder" to him and defend his legacy of creating a more inclusive Catholic Church. In keeping with that, Francis officially appointed Sister Raffaella Petrini as the first woman governor of Vatican City on Saturday, per the AP. (More Pope Francis stories.)