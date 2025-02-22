Florida Beach Cracks 'Best' Lists for Both US, World

For those dreaming of beach weather and planning accordingly, the annual best-beaches compilation by Tripadvisor may offer some inspiration. Travelers who want to experience the best beach in the world will need to head to Greece, while Florida has the No. 1 destination in the US. The top 10 of each:



Best beaches in the world

Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida Praia da Falésia, Algarve, Portugal Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Playa de Muro, Mallorca, Spain Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia Island, Greece