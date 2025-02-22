Florida Beach Cracks 'Best' Lists for Both US, World

Siesta Beach is ranked No. 1 in the country by Tripadvisor
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2025 1:10 PM CST
Siesta Beach is shown in Sarasota, Florida. It comes in at No. 1 in the US and cracks the top 10 for the world.   (AP Photo/Sarasota Convention and Visitors Bureau, Glen Hastings, FILE)

For those dreaming of beach weather and planning accordingly, the annual best-beaches compilation by Tripadvisor may offer some inspiration. Travelers who want to experience the best beach in the world will need to head to Greece, while Florida has the No. 1 destination in the US. The top 10 of each:

Best beaches in the world

  1. Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece
  2. Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand
  3. Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba
  4. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
  5. Praia da Falésia, Algarve, Portugal
  6. Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba
  7. Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  8. Playa de Muro, Mallorca, Spain
  9. Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia
  10. Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia Island, Greece

Best beaches in the US

  1. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
  2. Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii
  3. Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii
  4. La Jolla Cove, San Diego, California
  5. Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
  6. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
  7. Driftwood Beach, Golden Isles of Georgia, Georgia
  8. Punalu'u Black Sand beach, Pahala, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii
  9. Bahia Honda State Park, Big Pine Key, Florida Keys, Florida
  10. Ho'okipa Beach Park, Maui, Hawaii
