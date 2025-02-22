Florida Beach Cracks 'Best' Lists for Both US, World

For those dreaming of beach weather and planning accordingly, the annual best-beaches compilation by Tripadvisor may offer some inspiration. Travelers who want to experience the best beach in the world will need to head to Greece, while Florida has the No. 1 destination in the US. The top 10 of each:
Best beaches in the world
- Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece
- Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand
- Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba
- Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
- Praia da Falésia, Algarve, Portugal
- Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba
- Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Playa de Muro, Mallorca, Spain
- Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia
- Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia Island, Greece
Best beaches in the US
- Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
- Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii
- Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii
- La Jolla Cove, San Diego, California
- Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
- Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
- Driftwood Beach, Golden Isles of Georgia, Georgia
- Punalu'u Black Sand beach, Pahala, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii
- Bahia Honda State Park, Big Pine Key, Florida Keys, Florida
- Ho'okipa Beach Park, Maui, Hawaii
