Vatican: Pope Is in Critical Condition

Pope Francis was in critical condition Saturday after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis that required high flows of oxygen, the Vatican said. Francis, who has been hospitalized for a week with a complex lung infection, received blood transfusions after tests showed a condition associated with anemia, the Vatican said in its update, per the AP . "The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved," the statement said.

Doctors had warned that the main threat facing the 88-year-old Francis would be the onset of sepsis, an infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia. As of Friday, there was no evidence of sepsis, the pope's medical team said. The Vatican carried on with its Holy Year celebrations without the pope on Saturday. The pope's personal physician had said that he remained in danger. "Like all fragile patients I say they are always on the golden scale: In other words, it takes very little to become unbalanced," said Dr. Luigi Carbone.

The Vatican hierarchy attempted to tamp down speculation that Francis might decide to resign, per the AP. There is no provision in canon law for what to do if a pope becomes incapacitated. Francis has said that he has written a letter of resignation that would be invoked if he were medically incapable of making such a decision; for now, officials said, the pope remains fully conscious. The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, denied that a secret meeting with the pope had taken place to discuss the possibility. (More Pope Francis stories.)