Russia Says It's Working on a Trump-Putin Summit

Agenda would include more than the war in Ukraine, diplomat says
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2025 2:00 PM CST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and President Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2018.   (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

One of Russia's top diplomats said Saturday that preparations have begun for a face-to-face meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sergei Ryabkov, a deputy foreign minister, told state media that the summit could address issues beyond the war in Ukraine, CBS News reports. "The question is about starting to move toward normalizing relations between our countries, finding ways to resolve the most acute and potentially very, very dangerous situations, of which there are many, Ukraine among them," he said.

Trump said at the White House on Friday evening that Putin should "get together" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war, per the BBC. "I've had very good talks with Putin," Trump said, per ABC News. "And I've had not such good talks with Ukraine." Zelensky used his nightly address to his nation to urge Europe to "do more to guarantee peace." Ryabkov said the planning for Trump and Putin to meet is just getting started, saying a summit will require "the most intensive preparatory work." (More US-Russia relations stories.)

