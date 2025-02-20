Walmart Drops Sharply, Pulling Down Other Retailers

Walmart, which fell 6.5%, is still forecasting growth in revenue for this upcoming year and said it has experience in navigating the effects of tariffs. Costco fell 2.6%, Target slipped 2%, and Amazon lost 1.7%. Palantir Technologies was another heavy weight on the market. It fell 5.2% to follow its 10.1% drop from the day before, after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he wants to cut $50 billion in spending next year. The software company got 55% of its $2.9 billion in revenue last year from government customers. Cruise stocks fell after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said there would be a crackdown on how the industry is taxed.

On the winning side, Baxter International jumped 8.5% after reporting better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It credited strength for its pharmaceuticals business, as well as for its medical products and therapies. Burger chain Shake Shack rallied 11.2% after likewise reporting a stronger profit than expected. CEO Rob Lynch said sales trends remained solid during the quarter, even though bad weather around the country and wildfires in the Los Angeles area kept some customers away.