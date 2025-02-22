In Germany's Final Push, Leader Says He'll Stand With Europe

Front-runner refers to potential need to be firm against US, as well as Russia and China
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2025 5:15 PM CST
Far-right supporters chant slogans Saturday in Berlin.   (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

German voters heard last-day appeals from the leaders of the parties squaring off in national elections on Sunday, with the front-runner promising to improve the economy and stand with Europe against dangers posed by other nations that could—after decades of mutual support—include the US. "We must safeguard our interests against Russia, against China, and if necessary also with respect to America," the Union bloc's Friedrich Merz said, CNBC reports, adding that his party will not work with the far-right AfD. At the same time, demonstrators supporting and opposing Alternative for Germany took to the streets, sometimes clashing with police and each other.

  • Christian Democratic Union: Merz told supporters that under his conservative leadership, the AfD will again be relegated to the political margins, per the BBC. Polls show him on the brink of a return to power. At a closing rally in a Munich beer hall, Merz said, "three years in opposition are enough," per the AP, and repeated his refusal to collaborate with the AfD to form a ruling coalition in parliament. Still, he echoed his previous calls for a tougher stance on immigration.
  • Alternative for Germany: Polls show the AfD with support of around 20%, which probably would make for a second-place finish. On Saturday, about 250 people protested at a home that Alice Weidel, its candidate for chancellor, owns in Switzerland, Reuters reports. Demonstrators changed Chanting "Nazis Out" and carried placards with messages such as "1933 Never Again"; that was the year Adolf Hitler took power in Germany. Counterprotesters tried to drown them out, and police reported clashes. Elon Musk has endorsed the AfD in the election.

  • Social Democratic Party: Chancellor OIaf Scholz held out hope of an upset, though polls show his party competing with the Greens for third place, per CNN. He told supporters at an event in Potsdam that his party would provide the best defense against AfD, per the AP. "Anyone who wants to be sure this doesn't happen must ensure that there are strong Social Democrats and that they can provide the next chancellor," he said.
  • The Green Party: The party's candidate for chancellor is Robert Habeck, Germany's economics minister. Polls show the Greens running at about 13%, which could still give the party enough support to put it in position to help form the next government, per CNN.
