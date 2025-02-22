In Germany's Final Push, Leader Says He'll Stand With Europe

German voters heard last-day appeals from the leaders of the parties squaring off in national elections on Sunday, with the front-runner promising to improve the economy and stand with Europe against dangers posed by other nations that could—after decades of mutual support—include the US. "We must safeguard our interests against Russia, against China, and if necessary also with respect to America," the Union bloc's Friedrich Merz said, CNBC reports, adding that his party will not work with the far-right AfD. At the same time, demonstrators supporting and opposing Alternative for Germany took to the streets, sometimes clashing with police and each other.