Gunman Opens Fire at Pennsylvania Hospital

Several people were wounded by a gunman at a Pennsylvania hospital on Saturday in what law enforcement officials said appeared to be a case of domestic violence. "The gunman is deceased, and no patients have been injured," says a statement from UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County, USA Today reports. "The hospital is now secure." Officials told ABC News that at least two law enforcement officers and a nurse were wounded. The gunman opened fire at arriving officers, they said.