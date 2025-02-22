Gunman Opens Fire at Pennsylvania Hospital

The wounded don't include patients, officials say
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2025 1:22 PM CST
Gunman Opens Fire at Pennsylvania Hospital
Law enforcement respond Saturday to the scene of a shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pa.   (Sean Simmers /The Patriot-News via AP)

Several people were wounded by a gunman at a Pennsylvania hospital on Saturday in what law enforcement officials said appeared to be a case of domestic violence. "The gunman is deceased, and no patients have been injured," says a statement from UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County, USA Today reports. "The hospital is now secure." Officials told ABC News that at least two law enforcement officers and a nurse were wounded. The gunman opened fire at arriving officers, they said. (More shooting stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X