President Trump congratulated Fredrich Merz—and himself—after Merz's center-right Christian Democratic Union prevailed in Sunday's election in Germany, but Merz soon spoke of achieving "independence" from the US. "My absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA, " he said in a post-election debate, per ABC News. More on Merz:

Who is Merz? Merz, who will replace Chancellor Olaf Scholz if he is able to build a coalition, is a conservative businessman who left politics after a long power struggle with former CDU leader Angela Merkel, who went on to become chancellor, the New York Times reports. He returned as Merkel was preparing to retire and became CDU leader in 2022, promising to move the party to the right on issues including immigration.