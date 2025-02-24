Body of Tourist Who Vanished 2 Years Ago Found in Georgia

The body of a British tourist who vanished while visiting America more than two years ago has been found. The FBI's Jacksonville office in Florida announced Friday that the remains of 32-year-old Alex Hodgson Doughty were found on Feb. 4, in a wooded spot on private property in Kingsland, Georgia, per News4JAX . His remains were IDed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's medical examiner.

According to a missing-persons report cited by People, Doughty, then 30, was last seen around 3:30 on the afternoon of Sept. 11, 2022, when he grabbed a taxi after spending time at a local sports bar and restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. The cab is said to have crossed the border and dropped Doughty off an hour later in Kingsland, Georgia. He wasn't seen again after that. Doughty's mother had contacted authorities during his US visit to inform them that she couldn't reach him and was worried.

"While we had hoped to bring Mr. Doughty's family better news, we are thankful to be able to provide them with some closure," said Special Agent in Charge Kristin Rehler, per the FBI release. It adds that no criminal charges are expected. (More missing person stories.)