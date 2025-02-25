Trump: Mexico, Canada Tariffs 'Going Forward on Schedule'

The border security measures Canada and Mexico announced in response to the threat of 25% tariffs apparently weren't enough to satisfy President Trump. The president said Monday that the tariffs "are going forward on time, on schedule," CNBC reports. Trump signed an executive order introducing the tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods on Feb. 1 but issued a monthlong pause days later after speaking to the leaders of both countries. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said thousands more troops would be sent to the border in response to Trump's concerns about migrants and drugs, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's $1.3 billion border plan included the appointment of a "fentanyl czar."

Trump, speaking at a White House press conference, complained about trade deals and said it is "not just Canada and Mexico" that have "mistreated" the US, the CBC reports. "I blame our leadership for allowing this to happen, who can blame them if they made these great deals with the United States, took advantage of the United States on manufacturing, on just about everything, every aspect," said Trump, whose previous administration negotiated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, lowered to 10% for energy from Canada, will take effect March 4 if Trump sticks to the timetable. Trump was responding to a reporter's question Monday about whether the postponed tariffs would take effect, but he may have mixed them up with the reciprocal tariffs on all countries he announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reports. An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells Bloomberg that the fate of the Canada and Mexico tariffs is still to be determined, but the reciprocal tariffs, which Trump discussed later in the news conference, will be introduced as planned in April.