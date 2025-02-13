Trump Rolls Out New Tariff Plan

President Trump announced plans for "fair and reciprocal" tariffs on America's trading partners Thursday, claiming they would raise a "staggering amount" of money. "They charge us a tax or tariff and we charge them the exact same," Trump told reporters before he signed the "Fair and Reciprocal Plan" executive order in the Oval Office, CNN reports. "It's fair to all. No other country can complain." Asked if prices in the US would go up because of the tariffs, Trump said "not necessarily," reports the New York Times . "Prices could go up somewhat short term," he said.

Officials say the plan includes countering the value-added taxes common in Europe. Trump has ordered officials to prepare a country-by-country report within 180 days to determine "remedial" action of tariffs. Howard Lutnick, his nominee for commerce secretary nominee, said the investigation should be complete by April 1. Trump that said at a later date, there would be import tariffs "over and above" reciprocal taxes on imports including cars, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors, NBC News reports.

Trade analysts say that the plan is likely to raise costs for Americans as well as being a "bureaucratic nightmare" to administer, the Washington Post reports. "Reciprocity may sound appealing. But remember who pays tariffs: It's the American importer and the burden eventually falls on the consumer," said Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy for the Tax Foundation. "It's like shooting yourselves in the foot because someone else is shooting themselves in the foot." Trump said countries could make their products in the US to avoid tariffs and predicted that the country would be "flooded with jobs," the Times reports. (More tariffs stories.)