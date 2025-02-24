Lawsuit: Psych Hospital Faked Records to Boost Profits

A Washington, DC, woman who says she had a nightmarish experience at a psychiatric hospital after her husband claimed she was suicidal is suing the for-profit institution and its corporate owner, United Health Services. In the proposed class-action suit, the woman says doctors at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington falsified her mental health records and refused to let her make phone calls while she was held against her will for four days last year, the Washington Post reports.

The woman says her ordeal began after she argued with her husband in April amid divorce proceedings and went for a walk to clear her head. She says she was surrounded by police, handcuffed, and placed in a back of a a cruiser after her husband falsely claimed she had been diagnosed with a mental illness and was considering suicide.