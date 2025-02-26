Amazon Demonstrates Alexa Users' 'New Best Friend'

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled a generative-AI infused Alexa that it says will allow the popular voice assistant to have more personality, check a user's tone, and even plan romantic dates. But unlike before, when Alexa was offered for free on any Alexa-enabled devices, customers will have to pay Amazon a monthly fee of $19.99 for the revamped voice assistant, which it calls "Alexa+." However, the generative-AI powered Alexa will be free for Prime members, who pay the company a monthly or annual fee for free delivery and other perks, the AP reports.

At a media event in New York City, Amazon executives showed off the update to the 10-year old digital assistant with features aimed at boosting sales and interactions with Alexa-enabled devices. The company says Alexa+ is able to have conversations with a more natural, humanlike flow and learn more about a user—such as dietary preferences or allergies—as it's used more. "I'm not just an assistant, I'm your new best friend in the digital world," Alexa+ said during a demonstration. Amazon executive Panos Panay listed other new functions of the voice assistant, such as create study plans, text a babysitter, and book an Uber ride for a friend. Executives said Alexa can fetch videos from Ring cameras and is able to remember handwritten recipes, emails, and other documents shared with it.

"She's smarter than she's ever been before, but she's also approachable," Panay said. Alexa is built into products such as smart speakers, Amazon's Fire TVs, and earbuds. The tech giant launched the voice assistant in 2014 alongside its first Echo device, which responds to voice commands. Panay said that Amazon has sold more than 600 million Alexa-enabled devices, per the AP. The revamped Alexa uses large language models, including some developed by Amazon and others by Anthropic, the generative AI startup the tech giant has poured billions into. Amazon says it will kick off early access of Alexa+, which currently is available only in English, in the US next month. Alexa+ will not reach certain older Echo models—but Amazon says owners of those devices can continue to use the original assistant. (Alexa spoke up about the presidential race.)