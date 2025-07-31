FBI Chief Hails 'Historic Moment' in New Zealand

The FBI has established its first permanent office in New Zealand, aiming to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity and counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region. FBI chief Kash Patel, who inaugurated the Wellington office at the US Embassy on July 24, described the move as a "historic moment" that emphasizes the agency's commitment to working closely with all Five Eyes partners, per the Guardian . Previously, FBI staff in New Zealand reported through a suboffice under the US legal attache in Canberra, Australia. The new Wellington office now takes direct responsibility for building partnerships not only in New Zealand, but also in neighboring Pacific nations like Samoa, Tonga, Niue, the Cook Islands, and even Antarctica.

Patel is said to be the most senior Trump administration official to visit New Zealand since President Trump began his second term. During his visit, Patel met with New Zealand's top officials across police, intelligence, and foreign affairs, with discussions focusing on tackling organized crime, counterterrorism, cyber threats, and espionage. "Some of the most important global issues of our times are the ones that New Zealand and America work on together," Patel said in a video statement, per Reuters.

New Zealand's intelligence minister, Judith Collins, noted she and Patel exchanged perspectives on major security challenges, while police minister Mark Mitchell underscored that the new office sends "a clear message to criminals" that international borders won't shield them from law enforcement, per the Guardian. Mitchell highlighted ongoing cooperation between New Zealand police and overseas agencies like the FBI to target issues such as drug trafficking and online child exploitation. The two ministers called Patel's visit "an excellent opportunity to share our common concerns while reinforcing the importance of New Zealand and the US working together to protect our citizens," per Bloomberg.