In One Way, Tariffs Gave Apple an Unexpected Boost

Apple's iPhone sales surged past expectations last quarter, and the Wall Street Journal sees an unexpected reason for the bump: US shoppers rushed to buy new phones because they feared tariffs would drive up prices. Sales of iPhones rose more than 13% and revenue overall grew 10%, which adds up to the company's best quarter since 2021, per CNBC. Shares gained about 3% in after-hours trading. "It was an exceptional quarter by any measure," CEO Tim Cook tells CNBC.
CFO Kevan Parekh, meanwhile, estimated that one-sixth of the iPhone sales growth was directly tied to people buying early before tariffs hit. While tariffs presented a challenge—Apple absorbed part of a 20% levy on imports from China—it offset some impact by routing more US-bound iPhones from India. Still, the company says it incurred roughly $800 million in tariff costs in the quarter, though TechCrunch notes that was below a forecast of $900 million. Cook projected $1.1 billion in tariff costs in the July-to-September quarter.