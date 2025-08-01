In One Way, Tariffs Gave Apple an Unexpected Boost

Apple's iPhone sales surged past expectations last quarter, and the Wall Street Journal sees an unexpected reason for the bump: US shoppers rushed to buy new phones because they feared tariffs would drive up prices. Sales of iPhones rose more than 13% and revenue overall grew 10%, which adds up to the company's best quarter since 2021, per CNBC. Shares gained about 3% in after-hours trading. "It was an exceptional quarter by any measure," CEO Tim Cook tells CNBC.