And Just Like That ... Is Calling It Quits

And Just Like That, a sequel to Sex and the City, is coming to an end. Showrunner Michael Patrick King announced on Instagram this week that the series would wrap up after the third season concludes, per the AP . "It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years," he wrote. King said he split the finale into two episodes, with the last one scheduled to drop on Aug. 14.

In an Instagram post, Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the iconic Carrie Bradshaw character in both series, called the sequel "all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent." She included a montage of Carrie's fashion and moments. "I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so." She added: "MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete."

Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon returned for the sequel. Largely absent was Kim Cattrall and her Samantha Jones, though Cattrall did make a brief, uncredited cameo in the Season 2 finale. Samantha's absence was explained as a move to London. Reports of pay and personal disputes bubbled over behind the scenes.