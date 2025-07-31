The Most, Least AI-Proof Jobs

How likely is it that a bot will soon replace you at work? That depends on what you do for a living, as Microsoft found in its most recent research measuring which jobs are most and least vulnerable to being replaced by artificial intelligence, reports Axios. In its study titled "Measuring the Occupational Implications of Generative AI," the company looked at various careers to see whether AI has already infiltrated certain fields, how much so, and how successful it's been. "We find the highest AI applicability scores for knowledge work occupation groups such as computer and mathematical, and office and administrative support, as well as occupations such as sales whose work activities involve providing and communicating information," the study notes. The 10 most and least vulnerable jobs:
Most vulnerable
- Interpreters and translators
- Historians
- Passenger attendants
- Sales representatives of services
- Writers and authors
- Customer service representatives
- CNC (computer numerical control) tool programmers
- Telephone operators
- Ticket agents and travel clerks
- Broadcast announcers and radio DJs
Least vulnerable
- Dredge operators
- Bridge and lock tenders
- Water treatment plant and system operators
- Foundry mold and coremakers
- Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators
- Pile driver operators
- Floor sanders and finishers
- Orderlies
- Motorboat operators
- Logging equipment operators
