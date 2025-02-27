Andrew Tate, Accused Rapist, Is US-Bound

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are charged with human trafficking in Romania, have left for the US after a travel ban on them was lifted, an official said Thursday, per the AP . The brothers are also charged with forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist, also faces an additional charge of rape. It wasn't clear under what conditions the Tates—who are avid supporters of President Trump and boast millions of online followers—were allowed to leave Romania. An official at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the decision was at the discretion of prosecutors.

Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, said Thursday that prosecutors approved a "request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania," but that judicial control measures remained in place. The agency didn't say who had made the request. "These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned," the statement read. "The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure."

The dual US-British citizens were arrested near Romania's capital in late 2022 along with two Romanian women. All four were formally indicted last year. In December, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled the case couldn't go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors. That decision was a huge setback for DIICOT, but it didn't mean the defendants could walk free. The case hasn't been closed, and there is also a separate legal case against the brothers in Romania. (Their departure comes weeks after a Trump administration official reportedly pushed for more freedom for the brothers.)