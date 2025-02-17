Report: Trump Administration Squeezes Romania on Tates

Andrew and Tristan Tate are being detained in Romania on human trafficking, sexual misconduct, money laundering, and organized crime charges, but the US government now wants the influencers to have a little more freedom in how they move about. Per the Financial Times , the Trump administration is putting the squeeze on Romanian authorities to ease travel restrictions on 38-year-old Andrew and 36-year-old Tristan, both dual US-UK nationals and both avid Trump fans. The brothers, who've denied any wrongdoing, have been stuck in Romania since they were arrested there in late 2022.

FT notes that US officials first broached the topic about lifting the restrictions last week in a call with the Romanian government. Sources say that Trump special envoy Richard Grenell then reupped the conversation with Romania's foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. Reportedly, one of the asks made was a request that the Tate brothers get their passports back as they await legal proceedings to wrap up in their case.

A rep for Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu would confirm only that the meeting between Grenell and Hurezeanu, who'd "known each other for a long time," took place; he didn't offer any further details. Grenell, meanwhile, says he doesn't actually know Hurezeanu, and that "no substantive conversation" between the two recently took place, other than for Hurezeanu to ask for a future meeting with him. Grenell did note, however, that "I support the Tate brothers as evident by my publicly available tweets."

Andrew Tate has been a very vocal supporter of President Trump, announcing as it became clear in November that Trump would win the presidency that he planned to move back to the United States. The brothers were recently released from house arrest in Romania, meaning they can travel throughout the country but can't leave its borders. Authorities there are still investigating their case. A Romanian court has also ruled that the Tates can be extradited to the UK to face sex crime charges there, but only after the Romanian proceedings are wrapped up. Meanwhile, how the rest of MAGA world feels about the Tates is—well, it's complicated. (More Andrew Tate stories.)