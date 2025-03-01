Ukrainians Stand by Zelensky but Worry

Ukrainians, including his political opponents, are rallying around President Volodymyr Zelensky after his Oval Office clash with President Trump, though there's considerable concern about the fallout. Leaders of a list of nations have expressed support for Zelensky, as well. "The scene at the White House yesterday took my breath away," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Saturday, per the New York Times. "I would never have believed that we would ever have to defend Ukraine from the United States." The predominant views in Ukraine, per the Washington Post, are: