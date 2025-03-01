7 Years Later, the 'Room 1214' Text Thread Binds Them

It's been seven years since two of her students were fatally shot in Room 1214 of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. "I was the only adult in there," former teacher Ivy Schamis tells Emily Baumgaertner Nunn of the New York Times . "That's what keeps me up at night." Schlamis feels guilt about not being able to save Nick Dworet and Helena Ramsay, though she had no stop-the-bleed kit, no active-shooter training, nothing at all, really. As husband Jeff asks, "How could anybody save somebody from an AR-15?" While she could not save Nick and Helena, the story explains how Schamis has tried to help her remaining students cope, mainly through the Room 1214 text thread that remains active to this day.

"As long as I am breathing, I will always be available for you," Schamis has written. The story includes interviews with some of the students who say Schamis has a knack for understanding exactly what they need to hear, when they need it. Schamis made herself stay at the high school through 2019, until every surviving student from the room that day graduated. She has since left for DC to work as an office manager at a small private school because she could not bear to return to a classroom as a teacher. "I wasn't strong," she says, reflecting on her support role for her students. "I faked strong because I wanted them to be strong." (Read the full story, in which Schamis says she planned to stand and confront the shooter with the words, "We love you," if he returned to their room.)