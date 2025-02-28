Zelensky Leaves Early After Volatile Meeting

'He can come back when he is ready for peace,' says Trump
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 28, 2025 1:31 PM CST
Zelensky Leaves Early After Volatile Meeting
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)

Friday was supposed to be a day of diplomacy at the White House in regard to the Ukraine-Russia war. Instead, it devolved into a remarkable and heated exchange among President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky. And it all unfolded in front of TV cameras. Afterward, Zelensky left the White House early and Trump canceled their scheduled press conference. "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office," wrote Trump on Truth Social. "He can come back when he's ready for Peace."

  • No deal: Zelensky left without signing an expected deal on mineral rights, reports the Hill.
  • Watch: See video of the fiery meeting in the Oval Office here.
  • The turn: Things began in cordial fashion, but they started getting testy after about 40 minutes when Trump was asked a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports Axios. This devolved into a discussion in which the three men were at times nearly shouting over each other. Zelensky asked for security guarantees from the US, while Trump and Vance said he was in no position to make demands and complained that he wasn't appreciative enough of US support.

  • "Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance told the Ukraine leader, per the Washington Post. "You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict." To which Zelensky said: "Have you ever been to Ukraine? Come once?"
  • When Zelensky told Trump the US would feel the repercussions of the war despite the "nice ocean" separating America from the conflict, Trump shot back: "Don't tell us what we're going to feel," per Politico. "We're trying to solve a problem. You're in no position to dictate what we're going to feel. We're going to feel very good and very strong."
  • Trump also told Zelensky: "You're right now not in a very good position. You've allowed yourself to be in a very bad position. You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards." And Zelensky answered: "I'm not playing cards. I'm very serious, Mr. President."

(More President Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X