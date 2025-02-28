Zelensky Leaves Early After Volatile Meeting

Friday was supposed to be a day of diplomacy at the White House in regard to the Ukraine-Russia war. Instead, it devolved into a remarkable and heated exchange among President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky. And it all unfolded in front of TV cameras. Afterward, Zelensky left the White House early and Trump canceled their scheduled press conference. "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office," wrote Trump on Truth Social. "He can come back when he's ready for Peace."

No deal: Zelensky left without signing an expected deal on mineral rights, reports the Hill.

Zelensky left without signing an expected deal on mineral rights, reports the Hill. Watch: See video of the fiery meeting in the Oval Office here.

See video of the fiery meeting in the Oval Office here. The turn: Things began in cordial fashion, but they started getting testy after about 40 minutes when Trump was asked a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports Axios. This devolved into a discussion in which the three men were at times nearly shouting over each other. Zelensky asked for security guarantees from the US, while Trump and Vance said he was in no position to make demands and complained that he wasn't appreciative enough of US support.