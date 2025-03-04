Beverage Companies Hope Trump Blocks SNAP Soda Bans

"If you like a McDonald's cheeseburger or Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them," Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during one of his Senate confirmation hearings. The Health and Human Services secretary is, however, supporting a push to block people from buying soda under state food-aid programs. Sources tell the Wall Street Journal that soda companies opposed to the move plan a lobbying campaign to personally target President Trump, who is famously fond of Diet Coke. The companies and their lobbyists argue that the move would alienate many Trump supporters.

States have been trying for decades to have items including soda and candy excluded from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—SNAP—benefits, but the US Agriculture Department, which oversees the program, has long said it would be "too complicated to implement," the Journal reports. The program is widely known as the food stamp program, though benefits have been delivered by card for many years.