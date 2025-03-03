Starship Prepares for 8th Launch

SpaceX is preparing for the eighth Starship test flight—the second one this year, and the first of President Trump's administration. The launch of the giant rocket is being livestreamed here. SpaceX says it is aiming for a 6:45pm Eastern launch time. "Today's flight test will target objectives not reached on the previous test, including Starship's first payload deployment and multiple reentry experiments geared towards returning the upper stage to the launch site for catch," the company said in a post on X. The company also aims to return the lower stage, the Super Heavy booster, to be caught in the giant robotic arms, or "chopsticks," of a structure nicknamed "Mechazilla." CNN reports.