Things Got Wild in Serbia's Parliament Tuesday

At least three lawmakers were injured Tuesday, one seriously, after chaotic scenes in Serbia's parliament, during which smoke bombs and flares were thrown, further fueling political tensions in the Balkan country. As the AP reports, opposition parties wanted to confirm the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and his government. Chaos erupted, with opposition lawmakers blowing whistles and holding up a banner reading, "Serbia has risen so the regime would fall!" Hundreds of opposition supporters rallied outside parliament. Video footage from the assembly hall showed clashes between lawmakers and flares and smoke bombs being thrown. Serbian media said eggs and water bottles also were thrown.