DOGE Deletes More Errant Claims From Site

DOGE's "wall of receipts" continues to have problems. The Department of Government Efficiency is using the site to list all of the government contracts it has scrapped and to tally up the resulting savings. But from the start, the DOGE list has been plagued by inaccuracies, including the cancellation of contracts that will yield no savings at all, despite claims to the contrary. In the latest update, DOGE deleted another $4 billion worth of purported savings, reports the New York Times. The newspaper ticks off examples, including:



DOGE initially claimed to have canceled an IRS contract that yielded $1.9 billion in savings, but it was actually canceled in November, when former President Biden was still in office.